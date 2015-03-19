Start of spring to bring 3-4 inches of snow

Friday marks the beginning of spring, but it certainly won’t feel that way on the Island.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective 6 a.m. Friday and lasting through 2 a.m. Saturday. A winter storm is expected to move into the area around noon Friday, dropping 3 to 4 inches of snow before it moves out around midnight on the first day of spring, said NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin.

But, there is a silver lining, Mr. Morrin said.

Meteorologists are predicting the accumulation would not be enough to impact the evening commute, he said. And the snow is expected to melt once sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the 40s return over the weekend, Mr. Morrin said.

“We do feel, considering temperatures are above the freezing mark by a few degrees [Thursday], the roadways will be primarily just wet,” he said. “Most of the snow accumulation is expected to be on the grass.”

Looking ahead to next workweek, Mr. Morrin said, there is “no threat of precipitation.”