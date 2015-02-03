Sponsored Post: 3 tips for finding the right contractor

Courtesy photo: Riverhead Building Supply

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Renovating your home or building a new one is a pretty big deal. It is exciting for sure, but there is a lot to consider when hiring the contractor to bring your vision to life. Whether you’ve worked with an industry professional before, or it’s something you are considering for the first time, Riverhead Building Supply has some tips and tricks to help you find the right person for the job.

Courtesy Photo: Riverhead Building Supply

Ask a lot of questions

You have the right to know who will be working for you in and about your home. There are questions you should ask your contractor before making the decision to hire them. For example, ask if they are licensed, insured, and have workman’s compensation. You can also check with the county to see if a person is licensed and has the proper permits. Aside from the legalities, you may want to ask how long they have been in business, how many projects they are working on at one time, if they use subcontractors, or if you could visit a current job site to get a feel for their work. If these questions make your contractor feel uncomfortable or he is not willing to answer, you should consider looking elsewhere. For more questions to ask, click here.

Courtesy Photo: Riverhead Building Supply

Pros work with pros

Do you know where your contractor gets his supplies? You should. Professionals work with other professionals to not only get the job done, but to make sure it is done well. (http://rbscorp.com/services/consultation.aspx). Many industry professionals have relationships with their suppliers that have been fostered over time. Look for a contractor who uses quality suppliers and has a good relationship with them. If your contractor looks for budget materials at several different locations, this may be another warning sign that he is not right for the job. Professional contractors who are licensed and insured are serious about their business and take customer satisfaction seriously. Check your homeowner’s coverage before beginning any project to see whether evidence of insurance and/or additional coverage may be required. A legitimate contractor will have no problem providing whatever documentation your insurance company requires to protect you. Click here for more info.

Courtesy Photo: Riverhead Building Supply

Ask for a recommendation



Word of mouth is one of the leading forms of referrals for many businesses. Ask your friends and family if they can recommend any professionals who have done a great job for them. You can also contact trusted retailers and suppliers for potential contractors to hire. While they may not be able to recommend an individual contractor or company, they can consult on several options to suit your building needs. More referral info.

“Any project, big or small can be overwhelming, but a contractor who explains the process, clearly defines payment terms and keeps you informed along the way makes it a lot easier. Think of the contractor hiring process as a first date. You want someone who gets along with you, understands your needs and has the same goals that you have. You are making an investment in your home and you’re the one who has to live with it. You and your home deserve the best!” -Laura G. VanHouten, Riverhead Building Supply