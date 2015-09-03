Sparks to fly at Senior Activity Center with ‘That Old Feeling’

We have a wonderful movie to usher in the spring and chase the winter blues away on Wednesday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. “That Old Feeling” is a romantic romp starring the dynamic Bette Midler as Lilly Leonard, an actress much loved but beginning to slip a little, and Dennis Farina as her ex-husband, Dan DeMora, a writer of best sellers, who married the blond bombshell who broke up his marriage 15 years ago.

Lilly married their marriage counselor. Now their daughter Molly, played by Paula Marshall, is about to be wed and wants both her parents to share her big day — if they can keep from killing each other.

Molly’s fiancé, Keith Marks, played by James Denton, is the son of a senator who is up for re-election and cannot risk even a hint of a scandal at this sensitive time.

He is also running for office for the first time and is very nervous about Molly’s ex-hippie parents creating a scene.

Carl Reiner is a comic genius and he directs this comedy with a deft hand. He really knows the world in which Lilly lives. She is followed everywhere by Joey Donna, her own personal paparazzi, played by Danny Nucci. He has made a living just getting exclusive pictures of Lilly, “the star.” He seems to be able to find her no matter how carefully she hides. Secretly she loves the publicity. He follows her to the wedding reception.

Gail O’Grady plays Dan’s wife Rowena and the sight of her at the reception starts the old arguments all over again. Dan and Lilly are asked to take the shouting match outside. Molly tells them not to come back until they can behave like normal adults.

In the parking lot, in the middle of the wild argument, they suddenly realize how much they miss their hot interaction and each other. They return inside and during the traditional parents’ dance, they plot to get a few hours alone together. Now, as they say, the plot thickens!

Come join us at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. We will serve free drinks and snacks, you supply your sweet company.

Running time: 1 hour and 45 minutes