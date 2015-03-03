Snow today and more on the way

East Enders can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and even more Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is predicted to start falling this afternoon before changing over to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain after dark this evening, according to NWS meteorologist David Stark.

As temperatures increase after midnight, Mr. Stark said, the precipitation should change over to rain.

A brief bright spot should come Wednesday morning and afternoon when temperatures are forecasted to rise into the lower 40s, Mr. Stark said.

However, the warm up is predicted to be short-lived as meteorologists are tracking another winter storm that could bring 5 to 9 more inches of snow to Eastern Long Island overnight Wednesday, Mr. Stark said.