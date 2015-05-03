Snow storm closes school today

The Shelter Island School District announced at 5:30 a.m. that school is closed today.

The announcement stated: “Due to the snow and ice, school will be closed today, Thursday, March 5, 2015. Although this winter’s weather has been daunting, please try to enjoy the beauty of the day. Most importantly, if you have to be on the roads, please be safe. And don’t forget, think warm thoughts!”

The National Weather Service is calling for snow today that could be heavy at times with a possible accumulation of up to 7 inches.