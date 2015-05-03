Shelter Island Police blotter: No arrests, tickets or accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

A caller told police about a water main break in the Heights on February 24 and was referred to the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation.

Construction and other vehicles were parked on a roadway in the Center, creating a hazardous condition, a caller told police on February 24. Police agreed to patrol the area.

Also on the 24th, a landlord/tenant dispute was reported in the Center.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at a residence on Ram Island. It was a false alarm, probably caused by a loose wire in the smoke detector.

On the same day, the SIFD responded to an alarm at the Ram Head’s Inn; it was a false alarm set off by dust from on-site construction.

Verizon was notified when a Shorewood resident reported on February 25 that a large tree was resting on telephone/cable wires.

Police notified Town, Village of Dering Harbor and the Heights highway departments about icy roadways on February 25 and again on March 1.

A Harbor View caller requested an extra patrol of a vacant property on February 25.

A Center caller reported a telephone scam on February 25.

Police responded on February 25 to a call regarding a person who was asked to leave a Heights property.

Police were informed about an open door at a Center residence on February 26. Police secured the door.

Following a call on February 27 from a person hearing “a beeping sound,” police located a faulty smoke detector at a Center residence and disconnected it.

Also on the 27th, police responded to a landlord/tenant situation in the Center.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on February 28.

On March 1, police investigated a case of fraud involving a social security number.

A caller reported a dog at large in the Center on March 1; the dog was located but ran into the woods. It was later seen by another caller but a police search of the area had negative results.

On March 2, a person brought a severely injured seagull to Police Headquarters. The bird may have been hit by a car; it had to be put down by police.

A vehicle parked overnight on a roadway in Cartwright was blocking northbound traffic, as reported to police on March 2. Police contacted the owner who moved the vehicle.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 26, 27 and 28 and on March 1.