Shelter Island School opening delayed 2 hours Monday a.m.

At 8 p.m. Sunday the Shelter Island School announced the opening of school Monday would be delayed for two hours, with classes beginning at 10 p.m.

The announcement continued: “Bus service will be provided for students who take the bus on a daily basis. Please be at your bus stop approximately two hours later than your regular pick up time. For our Pre K students who join our Kindergarten students each day, class has been cancelled. The Driver’s Education Class that meets during Period 0, has also been canceled. Spring is only 19 days away. Hang in there and have a great night!”

The National Weather Service forecast that Sunday night would have periods of snow and freezing rain with a total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.