Shelter Island Reporter letters to the editor

Island welcome

To the Editor:

On February 27 Shelter Island warmed up a chilly Friday evening as Sylvester Manor celebrated worksong and the origins of the Blues at the Shelter Island Library. The next morning Islanders arrived with open hearts at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church for a community remembrance of the indentured and enslaved interred in the Sylvester Manor Burying Ground.

We can’t be utterly certain, but are pretty sure that Shinnecock drummers performing an Algonkin honoring song up on the altar was a first for the church.

Those of us who live and work in this community aren’t at all surprised that the Island came out and contributed so much of themselves to these events. But the Reverend Michael Smith, Pastor of the Shinnecock Presbyterian Church, certainly was. As he told a member of the Shinnecock community in attendance that Saturday morning, he was stunned and deeply touched by the Island’s welcome; by the fellowship offered him by Pastor Stephen Fearing, Father Peter and Father Charles; and never prouder than when the congregation gave his sermon’s theme — we are all visible, we are one under God — a standing ovation.

The Manor has many folk to thank for contributing time and talent to these programs. Special thanks goes out to Laura Dickerson and the Shelter Island Library, Stephen and the Presbyterian Church, our inspiring cultural presenters, Janine Mahoney and her National Honor Society student-readers, and the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, without whose support these and other cultural programs would not be possible.

But our biggest thanks rightly go to the people of Shelter Island — your warmth was felt by all of us.

MAURA DOYLE

Historic Preservation Coordinator, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

Never the same

To the Editor:

When Pat and Steve’s became The Islander we saw no transition because Clarissa was there. Even sick, she never stopped smiling. What a special friend. She will never be forgotten and a hamburger will never be quite the same.

We are heartbroken.

LYNN and CHARLES WEINER

Shelter Island