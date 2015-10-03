Shelter Island Public Library names new director

The Board of Trustees of the Shelter Island Public Library announced on Tuesday the appointment of Terry Z. Lucas as the new library director, effective April 15, 2015.

Ms. Lucas received a MLIS degree from St. John’s University. She is currently a reference librarian at Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton where she also teaches computer courses and tutors patrons with regard to e-Readers and other technology; edits the library newsletter and the By the Book blog; manages the legal, college/career and mystery collections; and runs the Rogers Mystery Lovers Book Club.

She is a fiction reviewer for the Library Journal and an adjunct lecturer in the graduate program in Library and Information Studies at Queens College. She currently resides in Westhampton Beach.

Prior to becoming a librarian, Ms. Lucas owned The Open Book, an independent book store in Westhampton Beach. While running the store’s business operations, she also provided programming for customers of all ages and interests and developed its website, online newsletter and social media efforts.

A graduate of the University of Santa Barbara and the Boston University School of Law, Ms. Lucas began her career as an attorney with Thacher, Proffritt & Wood in New York City and then moved to Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley in Riverhead, before entering the world of books and libraries.

“Ms. Lucas has many exciting ideas for continuing to move our library forward through programming, technology and staff development,” said Interim Library Director Laura Dickerson. “I’m looking forward to working with her and having her join our library team.”

Jo-Ann Robotti, president of the Board of Trustees, echoed that sentiment. “We are thrilled to be welcoming Terry to Shelter Island. She has a passion for books and libraries and is excited about the role that our library plays in this community,” Ms. Robotti said. “The pool of candidates for this position was extraordinary. We had applications from so many extremely talented and qualified professionals, it was difficult to winnow down the field and we were gratified at the response and interest in our library.”

A “meet the community” reception will be planned for late April or early May at the library.