Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

On March 4, Shirin Marefat of Sag Harbor was leaving a parking spot at Elli’s Country Store on South Ferry Road when she ran into a 2-foot-high concrete-block barrier, damaging it and causing over $1,000 in damage to the front bumper and headlight assembly of her vehicle.

Jonathan D. Fogarty of Greenport was driving eastbound on Smith Street on March 5 in the snow, approaching Route 114. He was unable to stop at the stop sign due to icy conditions and slid into a vehicle driven by M. K. Prendergast of Fort Plain, New York, who was headed northbound on 114.

There was over $1,000 in damage to the left front of Mr. Prendergast’s vehicle and the right front of Mr. Fogarty’s.

OTHER REPORTS

Police helped the driver of a delivery truck dig out of a snowbank in Cartwright on March 3.

A caller reported an injured turkey on a Center roadway on March 3. It was put down by police.

Police notified the town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor highway staff about snow-covered roadways on March 3.

A vehicle parked on a Center roadway was removed March 5 because it was interfering with Highway Department snow plowing.

An injured deer was reported on a Hay Beach driveway on March 7; it was gone when police arrived.

On March 7, a property dispute was reported at police headquarters.

A pothole was reported in the southbound lane of North Ferry Road in the Center on March 7.

A caller told police on March 7 that snowmobiles were being operated on private property in the Center.

On March 9, police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic.

Two burglary alarms were activated in Westmoreland and the Center on March 3 and 7 respectively. There were no signs of criminal activity in either case.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 6 and 7.