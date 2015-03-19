Shelter Island Police blotter: Two tickets, one accident

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Edwin Arias, 20, of Shelter Island was driving on Manwaring Road on March 11 when he was stopped by police and issued a summons for unlicensed operation. He was also ticketed for having an indistinctive, insecure or dirty license plate.

Lena M. Cordtsgoroff, 19, of Shelter Island, driving in the car with Mr. Arias, was ticketed for “permitting unlicensed operation.”

ACCIDENTS

Frederick G. Klatt of South Jamesport was backing out of a driveway onto Apple Orchard Road during the week when his pickup truck hit a vehicle owned by Hugo A. Villacis of Corona, which was parked on the roadway. There was over $1,000 in estimated damages to the left rear of Mr. Klatt’s vehicle and the right front of Mr. Villacis’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on March 10 that a dog was at the back door of a Center residence. Police took the dog to the animal pound and subsequently returned it to its owner.

Police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts during the week — one on March 10 and another on March 14.

Police opened a drug investigation on March 12; the investigation is continuing.

Police helped a driver whose vehicle was stuck in a snow bank in West Neck on March 12.

A dead deer was reported to police on March 13; police found parts of a dead deer and removed them.

A caller reported that two dogs were at large on the porch of a Center home on March 14. Police returned the dogs to their owner.

On March 14, police on patrol noted that during the heavy rain, numerous roadway drains were not in working condition and were full of sand and dirt, causing flooding and a safety hazard. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

On March 15, police investigated a case of missing property in Menantic; the property was subsequently located.

A caller was advised on March 15 about the process of filing for an eviction.

Two automatic fire alarms were activated at residences in West Neck and on Little Ram Island on March 10. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and said both were false alarms, the latter set off by construction at the site. On the same date, a fire alarm was set off at the Perlman Music Program in West Neck; according to the SIFD, it also was a false alarm.

A burglary alarm was activated at a residence in Silver Beach on March 11; no problems were noted by police.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 13, 14 and 16.