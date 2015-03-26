Shelter Island Police blotter: 5 tickets, 1 accident

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Edward G. Lorenzo, 56, of Wheaton, Illinois was driving on North Ferry Road on March 17 when he was ticketed for using a cellphone without a hands-free device. He was also given a summons for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Humberto Marcelo Pacheco Quiroz, 47, of Ossining was given two summonses on March 21 on South Ferry Road for failure to stay in lane and for unlicensed operation.

On March 23, Nicholas J. Gonzalez, 22, of Mastic was issued a ticket on New York Avenue for operating a vehicle with a non-transparent front windshield.

ACCIDENTS

On March 21, Pamela B. Dutton of New York City wedged a U-Haul truck against the building roof line and piling of Gulluscio Storage on Manwaring Road. There was minor damage — under $1,000 — to the sheet metal of the roof and piling and to the lower body skirt of the van.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 19, a caller raised questions about a car parked overnight in the Heights. Police found no sign of any criminal activity.

Police investigated a case involving the possession of a controlled substance in the Heights on March 19.

A case of identity theft was reported to police on March 19.

On March 20, a caller reported a dog at large, walking with a leash in its mouth, on the Shelter Island Country Club’s golf course. Police searched the area with negative results.

Police notified the town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor highway staff of icy roadways on March 20.

Police received a report that a loose dock was stuck in the marsh in West Neck Creek. Police were unable to identify the owner but said the dock was not creating a navigational hazard at this time.

On March 22, a caller reported hearing someone on the deck of a Westmoreland residence. Police responded, found deer tracks on the deck and notified the caller.

Also on March 22, a HiLo resident reported a deer in the yard without a foot. When police arrived, the deer ran off with its herd. The caller was advised to notify police if the animal’s condition deteriorated.

Following an incident on March 23, police warned an individual not to return to a Center property in the future or he would be subject to arrest.

Burglary alarms were set off at two homes on Ram Island on March 19 and 22. No problems were noted in the first case; the security company cancelled the alarm in the second.

A medical alert was activated at a Center home on March 22. Police responded and assisted a resident who had fallen.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 18, 21 and 23.