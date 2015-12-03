Shelter Island Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the February 9 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Helen J. Rosenblum and Mary-Faith Westervelt were both on the bench for this session.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Brian J. Dimarco of New York City was fined $400 plus a $260 state surcharge for driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and he was assigned a ignition interlock device for six months, subsequently increased to one year. Making an unsafe start, stop sign, turning, failure to notifiy the DMV of an address change, failure to keep right and lane violations were dismissed as covered in the plea. A speeding charge and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree were also covered.

Caner Gunal of Shirley was fined $150 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Kathryn F. Rigley of Glenn Head was fined $400 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. Her license was suspended for 90 days. She completed 80 hours of community service.

Wayne D. Solotoff of Highland Park, New Jersey, was fined $400 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI, and received a 90-day license suspension. He was also fined $100 plus $93 for a lane violation. Charges of failure to keep to the right, a turn signal violation and a speeding charge were dismissed as covered in the DWAI plea.

Jose R. Torres of Bay Shore and Luis A. Velasquez of Brentwood were each fined $50 plus $125 for disorderly conduct, reduced from criminal trespass in the 3rd degree. A charge of resisting arrest against Mr. Torres was covered in his plea. Mr. Torres and Mr. Velasquez each completed 25 hours of community service.

Thirteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the court’s request.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Four cases were adjourned until later court dates.