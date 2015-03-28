The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the February 23 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Franklin Ciaccio of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $93 for speeding —58 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Aidan L. Monti of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $93 for driving without an inspection certificate.

The case against Thomas P. Ritzler of Shelter Island was transferred to Suffolk County Superior Court. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and open container of alcohol and breath test violations,

Eleven cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.