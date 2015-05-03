School opening delayed for Friday

The Shelter Island School will have a delayed opening of two hours for Friday, March 6, with doors opening at 10 a.m.

An announcement from the school district at about6 p.m. Thursday said, “To ensure roads are clear and safe in the morning, there will be a 2 hour delayed opening, tomorrow, Friday, March 6th.

“School will begin at 10 a.m. Bus service will be provided for those students who typically take the bus. Please be at your bus stop approximately two hours later than your usual pick up time.

“For students who are in the Driver’s Ed Class, Period 0, class has been canceled. And, for our Pre K students who join our kindergarten students each day, school is canceled.

“Have a good night and safe travels in the morning.”