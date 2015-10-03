School announcement: Snow day makeup days

The Shelter Island School District has announced the replacement days for snow days taken this winter.

Friday, March 20 (A Day)

This was originally Teacher Workshop Day.

K-12 Students will now report to school from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Faculty will participate in the Teacher Workshop from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, May 22 (A Day)

Faculty and Students are due to report for a regular day of school.

Tuesday, May 26 (B Day)

Faculty and Students are due to report for a regular day of school.