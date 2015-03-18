Schmidt’s given deadline for occupancy

The mystery of what’s going on at Schmidt’s was aired at Town Hall Tuesday with some new information added to the puzzle. Supervisor Jim Dougherty said at the Town Board work session that Schmidt’s has until April 15 to upgrade its septic system before some action is taken.

Rumors have swirled for weeks about the fate of the deli and grocery, touched off by a sign the owners put in the window offering the place for sale.

When the popular South Fork deli expanded to the Island about two years go, taking over Fedi’s old location on North Ferry Road, the town’s Building Department required the septic upgrade since the deli was preparing food on the premises.

The store, which opened two years ago this coming June, has been on notice about completing the upgrade since the owners moved in and began renovations, according to Mr. Dougherty.

He reported having “very extensive conversations and correspondence” with Dennis Schmidt, the owner of the store, and Danny Calabro, the owner of the property.

“The tenant and landlord have come to an agreement that the tenant has the responsibility” to install the system, Mr. Dougherty said.

He noted that the store owner could get a reprieve form the town on the deadline since the process of gaining county approval of systems are lengthy, but “we want to see some good faith.”