Retreat chooses new officers, board members

The Retreat, which provides a comprehensive program of services to combat domestic violence, has chosen Gail Rothwell, owner of Gail Rothwell Ltd. in East Hampton, as its Board of Directors president. “The Retreat is at the forefront of multiple initiatives to provide domestic violence services for our community members and it is an exciting time to oversee the organization’s activities,” Ms. Rothwell said.

Joy Bunson, an accomplished human resources executive and longtime board member, was elected vice president. Other officers are artist Arlene Slavin, secretary; CPA Steven Bergerson, who will continue as treasurer; and Richard Demato, who will remain vice president of development.

The Board also appointed to new members, Stephen Latham and Sheri Sandler.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve and Sheri to the board, Executive Director Loretta Davis said. Both have strong ties to the community and bring diverse skills that will “ make a difference in the lives of our clients,” she said.

“I look forward to working with them and hearing their perspective of how we can strengthen our programs and broaden our community of supporters,” Ms. Davis said.

Mr. Latham of East Hampton has been a senior partner at Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, LLP for 37 years. His practice areas are commercial and residential real estate development and commercial and environmental litigation.

Mr. Latham has served as special counsel to the City of Glen Cove and the City of Long Beach. He has been an adjunct faculty member at Williams College and former chairman of the Environmental Law Committee of the Suffolk County Bar Association.

He has volunteered at the East Hampton Youth Alliance and Children’s Museum of the East End.

Ms. Sandler joined the Board of Directors in December 2014. She’s self employed, and formerly worked with Cooper Hewitt, National Design Museum and the Smithsonian Institution.

She has extensive volunteer experience, including the New York Women’s Foundation, Jewish Women’s Archive, the Ackerman Institute for Family Therapy, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation Safety Funding Circle and the Amagansett Food Institute.

Her husband, Mark Schneider, is the executive producer of The Chew on ABC.

j.lane@sireporter.com