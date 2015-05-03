Reporter Letters to the Editor: All for Clarissa

Human kindness

To the Editor:

I enjoyed reading Dan’s and Bob’s Clarissa stories last week so much (Your Letters, February 26), it brought her back to me for a bit. To know her was to love her. Her heart was as big as the planet.

There is one classic Clarissa story I have to share.

I had just started working at Shelter Island Wine and Spirits. It was winter and a slow day. Whenever Clarissa came by she’d drop off two or three scratch-off lottery tickets for whoever was working and said she hoped we’d win, no strings attached. No one was in the store and I was having myself a good cry. I had just lost a close family member and was having a sad day.

She caught me teary-eyed and blowing my nose. She didn’t say much until after she made her purchase and gave me my scratch-offs. Then she asked me what was wrong.

She pointed out that my nose was red and that either I had been crying or sampling the wares. I explained why I was having a bad day, a tad embarrassed, trying to act like it was no big deal. She looked at me and said, “I am not leaving this store until I make you laugh.”

That alone made me smile. Then she walked to the door as if to leave, placed her package on the ground, dropped her drawers and mooned me! I almost fell out of my chair from laughter. She pulled her pants back up, ran to me, threw her arms around me in a giant hug and said, “Now, no more tears. I love you.”

That pretty much sums up my friend. Huge, generous heart full of human kindness and a sense of humor second to none. My heart goes out to Jim and her family.

God bless her, this world is less bright without her. I hope she’s at peace, I hope she knew how much she was loved. I know she got her wings before she left the ground.

DAWN LoBUE

Shelter Island

Joyful presence

To the Editor:

I am sitting here reading the letters to the editor in the Reporter with a big smile on my face, but a deeply saddened heart.

It is so lovely to hear how we were all so touched by Clarissa’s warmth and joyful presence. I hope you will continue to print any letter that comes in — quite simply, she deserves it!

We’ve had a home on Shelter Island for almost 15 years now — yes, we are some of those damn weekenders. Clarissa always took great pleasure in watching our babies grow (now teenagers) on our weekly jaunts to Pat & Steve’s. (Please don’t tell Pat that Clarissa always gave me a large diet Pepsi for the cost of a small. This was just one of the many little things she did to show her affection.)

Of course you can’t forget the little toys she handed out. We have 15 years’ worth sprinkled throughout our closets. The tatoos were our favorite! It would be too cynical to say that good people are hard to find but it’s reassuring when they make their presence readily known. Clarissa was so clearly one of the good ones and we are very grateful to have known her.

SEAN, BETH, COLIN and LILY DAVY

Shelter Island

The warmest smile

To the Editor:

Although it is always a highlight to receive the Shelter Island Reporter a few days later than the publishing date due to living in Manhattan — coupled with dreadful weather for postmen/women — it is with a heavy heart to receive this week’s (February 26, 2015) edition of the Reporter and learn of Clarissa Williams’ passing. The Island is filled with many wonderful people from all walks of life, but there are a few that I, my husband and two children always felt especially touched by over the years. Clarissa was at the top of that list.

A meal at Pat & Steve’s (which we all know is now the Islander, yet we still call it Pat & Steve’s) was one my son and daughter always looked forward to at the start or end of a day. It is a place we can go in our flip flops or flannels, unplug, unwind and enjoy a simple, all-American tasty meal as a family.

From the time our children were infants, we were always greeted by Clarissa with one of the warmest and most honest smiles in town. We always had fun during our meals there, but what made it so enjoyable was the laughter and thoughtfulness Clarissa put forth when engaging with each and every customer that crossed her path.

We looked forward to seeing her each time, and the minute she put her hand in her waitress pocket when she saw us we all knew she was about to unleash what my kids had been waiting for upon entering the restaurant — a toy from Clarissa.

She was someone who embodied Shelter Island to us, exuding warmth, kindness, laughter and love. We will miss her greatly and will always have fond memories of Clarissa.

SUSAN PETRIE-BADERTSCHER

Manhattan