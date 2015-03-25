Plot twists, sweet songs and surprises

This weekend, the Shelter Island School’s Drama Club will present “Annie Warbucks,” the sequel to the original 1977 Tony award-winning hit “Annie,” based on Harold Gray’s “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip.

Director John Kaasik described the play as “a sequel that is very rarely produced. Daddy Warbucks is not married so he is led to believe his adoption of Annie is not legal. Annie and everyone else, including a cabal of unsavory characters, begin trying to find him a wife. He actually comes very close to making a fatal choice.”

On Christmas morning in 1933, Child Welfare Commissioner Harriet Doyle arrives on the scene to inform Daddy Warbucks he must marry within 60 days or else the child will be returned to the orphanage. Daddy Warbucks’ whirlwind search for a fitting bride uncovers not only a plot by Commissioner Doyle and her daughter to strip him of his fortune, but also his true feelings for his long-time assistant, Grace Farrell. A gaggle of cute little girls seeking parents and President Franklin D. Roosevelt all add to the fun.

Mr. Kaasik said he and his wife/producer Anu chose the play because “As in most years I try to find musicals where girls do a lot of the heavy lifting and that is no easy task. The leading role is a man, Daddy Warbucks. ‘Annie Warbucks’ is a bit of a change from the last few comedy musicals the Drama Club has done.

This one is a very heartwarming tale about people simply wanting to be loved. The music is absolutely beautiful, with a storyline that is engaging, filled with tender moments and some surprising plot twists. One of the nice things about working with a smaller cast is each actor gets more attention and more work to do onstage.”

In addition to the cast, the production crew has been extremely busy bringing the play to life. Parents and community members have been working countless hours behind the scenes building and painting the sets, coaching the actors and singers and stage managing.

With catchy tunes like “When You Smile,” “Leave It To the Girls” and “All Dolled Up,” you’ll be humming and smiling on your way out of the theater.

Support the young thespians of the Drama Club this weekend and see the feast that Anu and John Kaasik have put together. Mr. Kaasik added, “I was very happy to see our actors rise to the challenge of these difficult roles, and in such a big way. It is so fulfilling to watch the growth of these kids in such a short period of time.”

The show opens on Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. and closes on Sunday, March 29 with a matinée at 3 p.m. Shows on Friday and Saturday nights begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available in the school lobby from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., by calling 749-0302, extension 0, or at the door. The box office will open one hour before showtime. Tickets cost $12 for adults; $8 for students.

The best-kept secret, the surprise cameos, are worth the price of admission.