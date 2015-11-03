Now showing at Town Hall: Images of Shelter Island

If you’ve attended a meeting at Town Hall recently, you may have noticed the photographs of Island artist and branding designer, Liss Larsen, and her Shelter Images.

Ms. Larsen takes scenes we see every day and often take for granted, zooms in on the details and enlarges them, creating photos so 3-dimensional, you feel like you can reach out and touch them.

Though she occasionally prints on traditional photo paper, most of her work is printed on acrylic or canvas. Both have their advantages, she said. “The canvas prints have no glare, quieting the look of the photo.”

The acrylic photograph of waves on display is so bright and vibrant, you almost pull away so you don’t get wet.

An avid sailor, she said she is “especially drawn to the intricate details of nautical hardware and the dramatic play of light on water.” She photographs extensively on boats and the ferries; her subjects include close-ups of ropes, cleats and other nautical details, often working with the interplay of light and shadow.

She said she was pleased to photograph the North Ferry’s Islander before its fresh paint job. “It doesn’t look like that anymore,” she said, pointing to the rust and chipping paint. “I was glad to capture it before it was repainted.”

“Through these photographs, I am delighted to be conveying my vision of Shelter Island — its natural beauty, fascinating built features and wonderful sense of timelessness … Inspiration is everywhere … Photography, for me, is a way to channel that inspiration.”

The full Shelter Image collection can be viewed at shelterimage.com.

Ms. Larsen’s work will be on display in the Town Hall meeting room through the end of April.

Alexandra Corcoran will display her paintings from May through July and from August until October, the work of the watercolor class on Taylor’s Island will be featured.