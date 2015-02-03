Patience please: No beach stickers yet

If you’re trying to rush the season by getting a Shelter Island beach sticker now, you’ll be disappointed.

They’re not yet available, according to Deputy Town Clerk Sharon Jacobs.

In early April there will be a notice about when the stickers will become ready, she said.

Unlike some neighboring towns that provide the annual stickers as soon as a new year commences, Shelter Island won’t begin issuing them until sometime this spring.

There have been people stopping at Town Hall as early as January requesting them, Ms. Jacobs said.