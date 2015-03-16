Lions choose Monaghan as Citizen of Year
Volunteer extraordinaire has been named Shelter Island Lions Club Citizen of the Year.Besides assuming various leadership roles with the Lions Club, Mr. Monaghan has been both a substitute teacher and mentor at Shelter Island School; worked with the 2Rs for Fun program, assisting young student writers to develop their skills; lent his talents to the 2014 student production of “Young Frankenstein,” building the giant Frankenstein monster; and even working as one of the announcers for Shelter Island Bucks games.
“Jack Monaghan personifies the Lions’ motto — ‘We Serve,’” said Lions Selection Committee Chairman Dr. Frank Adipietro. “He supports each and every effort on the Island.”
Mr. Monaghan will be celebrated at a Lions Club dinner at the Pridwin on May 21.
A full profile will appear in the Reporter prior to the event.