Islanders arrested on drug charges: Multiple law enforcement agencies involved

The Shelter Island Police Department made three arrests on felony drug charges in a wide-ranging investigation that involved numerous agencies and took five months of investigation.

Alec Walker, 29, of Shelter Island, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a count of possession with intent to sell and a count of attempted possession with intent to sell. Mr. Walker was arraigned in Justice Court where bail was set at $5,000.

Zachary Reylek, 26, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Reylek was arraigned in Justice Court where bail was set at $1,000.

Andrew Eklund, 27, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a criminal substance and possession of forged documents. Mr. Eklund was arraigned in Justice Court where bail was set at $1,000.

In a press release from the Shelter Island Police department, the arrests were “a result of a five-month long investigation led by the Shelter Island Town Police Department in conjunction with the following agencies:

• U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-JNSU)

• U. S. Postal Inspection Service

• U. S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

• U. S. Secret Service

• New York State Police

• Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office

• Southold Town Police Department Detective Division

“Over the course of the investigation, numerous packages were tracked, intercepted, and seized through the execution of numerous search warrants. The shipments, via United States mail, contained quantities of drugs and controlled substances including Fentanyl, Alprazolam, Cocaine, and Oxycodone. Counterfeit U.S. Currency was also seized during the investigation.

“Various electronic means were determined to have been used to place contraband orders. One was through the use of internet black market sites on the ‘Dark Web.’ Contraband would be purchased from narcotic distributors known more modernly as ‘vendors.’ Payments were made through the use of the digital currency Bitcoin. Traditional electronic messaging was also utilized to purchase drugs with electronic payments, money orders and other forms of fund transfer.

“More than 25 packages have been intercepted over the length of the investigation, and the investigation remains active.”

Raymond R. Parmer Jr., Special Agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations New York, said: “Stopping criminals who jeopardize public safety by shipping illegal drugs and other dangerous contraband is a responsibility Homeland Security Investigations takes very seriously. This joint investigation would not have been nearly as successful without the partnership we have with Shelter Island Police Department and the other participating federal agencies.”

Postal Inspector in Charge Philip R. Bartlett said, “The arrest of these individuals is an example of the commitment of Postal Inspectors and their law enforcement partners to keep the streets safe from illegal drugs, while preventing criminal misuse of the mail.”