Incumbents bow out of Board of Education race

Both Board of Education incumbents whose terms expire this year will not seek re-election in May.

Board President Stephen Gessner and Marilyn Pysher announced their intentions at Monday night’s budget hearing.

Dr. Gessner has been a member of the BOE for six years, four of them as president. Ms. Pysher was elected to the board in 2012.

It’s time for some new blood, Dr. Gessner said in announcing his decision.

Following the meeting, Dr. Gessner added that his decision was based both on his feeling that after six years it was time for new faces and his work schedule.

The educational consultant has a new client whose work is going to entail more time and travel.

At the same time, he said he will continue to be involved with the activities of Shelter Island School.

“How can I run after a hip replacement,” Ms. Pysher joked about her recent surgery. But she said she’s at an age when she would like to have more free time and still try “something new.”

While her fellow board members disagreed, Ms. Pysher said the hours the job takes aren’t that many and people shouldn’t shy away from running.

Informational packets will be available today, Thursday, in the school lobby for those interested in running for the BOE or on the school’s website. Petitions are due April 20 so that names can be listed on the ballot for the May 19 referendum on the budget and election of new school board members.

Terms are for three years.