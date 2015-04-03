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March like a lion: Up to 7 inches of snow in the forecast

By Cyndi Murray

 

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO | More of the wet, white stuff is in the Island's future.
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO | More of the wet, white stuff is in the Island’s future.

By the time this next round of winter weather moves out late Thursday, the East End can expect to see up to 7 more inches of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Long Island that will go in to effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and last through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Rain will continue through 10 p.m. Wednesday before changing over to a mix of rain, snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., NWS meteorologist Jay Engle said. After 2 a.m. snow will begin accumulating, he said, adding that Islanders would wake up to between 1 to 3 inches Thursday morning.

Snow will continue to fall through the day Thursday resulting in 3 to 5 inches total for our area, Mr. Engle said.

By 7 p.m. the storm is expected to taper out, he said.