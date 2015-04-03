March like a lion: Up to 7 inches of snow in the forecast

By the time this next round of winter weather moves out late Thursday, the East End can expect to see up to 7 more inches of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Long Island that will go in to effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and last through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Rain will continue through 10 p.m. Wednesday before changing over to a mix of rain, snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., NWS meteorologist Jay Engle said. After 2 a.m. snow will begin accumulating, he said, adding that Islanders would wake up to between 1 to 3 inches Thursday morning.

Snow will continue to fall through the day Thursday resulting in 3 to 5 inches total for our area, Mr. Engle said.

By 7 p.m. the storm is expected to taper out, he said.