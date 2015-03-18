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Fond farewell for the animals’ friend

By Reporter Staff

 

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO | George Butts, the Police Department’s animal control officer for the past 13 years, was honored at Town Hall Tuesday for “distinguished service,” said Supervisor Jim Dougherty, above right, with Mr. Butts, center and Police Chief Jim Read. Mr. Dougherty praised Mr. Butts for “compassion and concern for animals and their owners and meeting the needs of the town.”
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO | George Butts, the Police Department’s animal control officer for the past 13 years, was honored at Town Hall Tuesday for “distinguished service,” said Supervisor Jim Dougherty, above right, with Mr. Butts, center and Police Chief Jim Read. Mr. Dougherty praised Mr. Butts for “compassion and concern for animals and their owners and meeting the needs of the town.”

 