Fireworks fund raising in final push

Beware of what you want. You may get it. The old proverb is exactly what a small group of Islanders are facing this week as they near their goal to perpetuate the annual Shelter Island Fireworks display, in what would be its 58th year. The group has raised $25,540 toward its $40,000 goal in 11 days.

Organizer Kelly Surerus is optimistic that fund raising that became slow over the weekend after galloping through last week, will pick up.

Contributions have ranged from $5 to $5,000.

Several area business owners have been offering to do fund raising events for the cause, Ms. Surerus said.

In what she described as a cordial meeting Friday night with several of the Chamber of Commerce Board members, she said an agreement has been reached for the Chamber — the long-time sponsor of the event — to “walk us through” the process of organizing the event.

The original plan the fundraisers had was to bring in the money, give it to the Chamber and let that organization plan the event.

Right now, the effort is to finish fund raising so the group — Ms. Surerus, her husband Brett, Carly Cadzin and James Richardson — are concentrating on closing the money gap as quickly as possible so they can commit to a contract with a fireworks company for the event.

They also need to push forward with permits and other logistical aspects of the program, but believe they can do so with the Chamber of Commerce guidance.

Both the Chamber and the fund raisers will have letters in Thursday’s Reporter. The Chamber letter from president Art Williams applauds the fund raisers for their efforts and, while pronouncing themselves finished with sponsoring the July fireworks, agrees to support the group that would be taking over the fireworks if enough money is raised.

Those who want to contribute, Ms. Surerus said, are advised to go to a Facebook page — Save the Shelter Island Fireworks — that links directly to the GoFundMe account.

j.lane@sireporter.com