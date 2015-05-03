East Hampton Airport meeting postponed

The East Hampton Town Board announced this morning that the scheduled public hearing for this afternoon on proposed airport restrictions has been postponed due to the weather until Thursday, March 12.

The board’s announcement stated: “The East Hampton Town Board public hearing on proposed airport restrictions has been postponed because of the significant snowstorm that hit the region overnight, making for treacherous travel. The meeting—originally set to start at 4:30 tonight at LTV Studios at 75 Industrial Road in Wainscott—will now take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the same location. The Town Board has scheduled this hearing in order to listen to and consider comments from the public regarding four proposed local laws designed to restrict operations at East Hampton Airport in an effort to mitigate aircraft noise following decades of noise complaints from residents.”