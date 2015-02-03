Boater safety courses set
Today’s snow notwithstanding, it’s time for boaters to think about safety courses and the Peconic Bay Chapter of the United States Power Squadrons has two such courses scheduled.
On April 1 at 7 p.m. there’s a course at the Southampton Town Community Center at 585 Sag Harbor Road-Bridgehampton Turnpike in Bridgehampton. The second course is at the Southampton Senior Center on Ponquoque Avenue in Hampton Bays at 7 p.m. April 2.
The fee for each is $50. To register for the April 1 course, call Vince Mauceri at 725-3679 or email rfschreit@aol.com. For the April 2 course, call Dan Schuster at 728-7980 or email greywave2@aol.com.
The Peconic Bay Chapter also has a course on knots, bends and hitches on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westhampton Beach Library, 7 Library Avenue.
That seminar is free. To register, call Debby Tennyson at 653-5300 or email debbytennyson@hotmail.com.