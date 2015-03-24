Bluegrass master to play, host workshop at Manor

Sylvester Manor’s second house concert will feature Nashville musician Jim Hurst, in two back-to-back performances at the Manor on Saturday, March 28 at 6 and 8 p.m.

Mr. Hurst’s musical style was influenced by Tony Rice, Clarence White and Jerry Reed. He received national exposure with Holly Dunn’s Rio Band, followed by television and radio appearances while touring with Trisha Yearwood where he played acoustic and electric guitar and sang harmony vocals. He also performed with Travis Tritt and Sara Evans.

Wanting to play more bluegrass, Mr. Hurst joined the Grammy-nominated Claire Lynch and her Front Porch String Band in 1995 where he teamed up with bassist Missy Raines.

They formed a duet, earning International Bluegrass Music Association’s award for Guitar and Bass Player of the Year for 2001 and 2002.

He left the Claire Lynch Band in 2010 to embark on a solo career and has produced three albums. “Looking Glass” is his latest release.

Mr. Hurst also teaches at guitar workshops and music camps in North America and Europe. His unique picking style and mastery of bluegrass guitar is admired by his peers and novices alike. His gregariousness makes him one of the most approachable musicians of his caliber.

He will offer a workshop for bluegrass guitarists at the Manor on the day of the show from 1 to 3:30 p.m., demonstrating basic rhythm and picking patterns for bluegrass flat-pickers and how they can be adapted to other music genres. Participants should know basic chords and some picking.

The workshop costs $50; $40 with a concert ticket. Tickets for the show cost $20. Visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626 to purchase tickets.

This is the second in the Manor House Concert series. The four-member acoustic band, Barefoot Movement, will perform on April 25.