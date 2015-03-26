Award-winning violist to perform at Perlman this weekend

The Perlman Music Program’s mus-icians will be back on the Island this weekend, chasing those winter blues away with beautiful music. PMP alumnus and violist Matthew Lipman will be accompanied by pianist Christine Wu on Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road Campus. They will perform a recital of works by Brahms, Takemitsu, Telemann and others.

Mr. Lipman is a winner of the 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant. He has been hailed by the New York Times for his “rich tone and elegant phrasing” and by the Chicago Tribune for his “splendid technique and musical sensitivity.”

Recent engagements include solo performances with the Minnesota, Grand Rapids Symphony, Wisconsin Chamber and the Juilliard School orchestras and as a member of Chamber Music Society Two at Lincoln Center.

He attended the Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School and Chamber Music Workshop on the Island and is currently studying for his master’s degree at Juilliard.

Adult tickets cost $25, free for kids 18 and under, and include a “Meet the Artist” reception. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

A Works in Progress concert will take place on Sunday, March 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center. PMP’s students will present a free concert of classical masterworks. Seating is first-come, first-served; reservations are not required.