4-poster deployment on Deer & Tick agenda

There may still be snow on the ground, but the Deer & Tick Committee Wednesday morning will turn its attention to the deployment of the still controversial 4-poster units around the Island. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which initially rejected the use of the units, now allows them on Long Island. But committee member Marc Wein, once a supporter of their use, now argues they are ineffective and not worth the investment.

Nonetheless, it’s expected that about $100,000 will be spent deploying them around the Island, including Mashomack Preserve.

The committee also expects to discuss numbers of deer taken during the hunting season this year, including the nuisance hunt that ends on March 31. The numbers are expected to be fairly complete, given that few deer are typically taken during the two-month nuisance hunt when not as many hunters participate and there are fewer sites open to bow hunting, according to Police Chief Jim Read.

One other item on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is a discussion about an advertising campaign aimed at informing residents about the problems of deer and ticks on the Island and providing information about the efforts being made here to decrease the incidence of tick-borne diseases.

j.lane@sireporter.com