You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m.

By Reporter Staff

AMBROSE CLANCY | Icicles are sprouting all over the Island as a deep freeze moves in with the evening and overnight hours.
AMBROSE CLANCY | Icicles are sprouting all over the Island as a deep freeze moves in with the evening and overnight hours.

Now comes the ice — and maybe a bit more snow.

With temperatures expected to drop into the mid-20s into the evening, National Weather Service meteorologists are advising people take extreme caution on area roadways.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of Suffolk County through 6 p.m.

The hazardous travel conditions will be “due to icy and leftover snow accumulations for the morning commute,” the advisory reads. “Untreated roadways will become icy for the evening commute.”

 