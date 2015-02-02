Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m.

Now comes the ice — and maybe a bit more snow.

With temperatures expected to drop into the mid-20s into the evening, National Weather Service meteorologists are advising people take extreme caution on area roadways.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of Suffolk County through 6 p.m.

The hazardous travel conditions will be “due to icy and leftover snow accumulations for the morning commute,” the advisory reads. “Untreated roadways will become icy for the evening commute.”