Winter Weather Advisory this morning

The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. this morning.

The NWS reports “significant icing” with temperatures ranging from 5 to 14 degrees and winds gusting up to 35 mph.

At 11 p.m. Monday night, Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. reported that “roads are plowed down to hard pack snow and ice and roads have been sanded.”

Mr. Card advised motorists to “use extreme caution.”

PSEG reported no power outages on the Island.