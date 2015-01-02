Winter Storm Watch for Island: More snow on the way

Less than a week after a blizzard dropped two feet of snow across the Island, another storm is headed to the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch yesterday that will be in effect from Sunday evening into Monday afternoon.

The storm, an area of low pressure that’s moving across the Ohio Valley, could drop between one to three inches here, according to Gary Conte of the National Weather Service station in Upton.

The storm could also bring a mix of freezing rain and sleet.

Mr. Conte said there’s still some forecast uncertainty at this time. Areas to the west like Nassau County could see a few more inches of snow, with a forecast there of between 8 and 10, Mr. Conte said.

Visibility will be limited during the storm, according to the winter storm watch, creating hazardous driving conditions. Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to be 34 degrees, the NWS said.