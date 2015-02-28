If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches said last week’s contest photo (see below) wasn’t quite fair “because I see it nearly every day. The gnome lantern belongs to none other than “Momma P” Piccozzi, 174 North Ferry Road. A happy little fellow!”

Honorable mentions go out to two readers identifying, even if a little late, the “What is that?” from February 12. Both Frances Kestler and Dave Gentile identified the Airstream Safari, with Dave noting that it’s parked in his back yard.