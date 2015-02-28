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What is that?

By Reporter Staff

 

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches said last week’s contest photo (see below) wasn’t quite fair “because I see it nearly every day. The gnome lantern belongs to none other than “Momma P” Piccozzi, 174 North Ferry Road. A happy little fellow!”

Honorable mentions go out to two readers identifying, even if a little late, the “What is that?” from February 12. Both Frances Kestler and Dave Gentile identified the Airstream Safari, with Dave noting that it’s parked in his back yard.

JO ANN KIRKLAND
JO ANN KIRKLAND