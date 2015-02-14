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Marianne Reilly and her mother had a pleasant surprise (see below) when they turned to page four of last week’s Reporter and saw “What Is that?”

Marianne wrote: “My mother, Pat Reilly, who lives on Chequit Avenue, has this wonderful hitching post on the right side of her driveway. It was her Uncle Tom Spencer’s, who lived in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It’s been gracefully welcoming people, in that spot, for over 20 years. 2014 marked 40 years, on Chequit Avenue, for my mother. She was thrilled to see this in the paper! Thank you.”