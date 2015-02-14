Weather Service: Blizzard on the way for tonight

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning this morning that will go into effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 1 p.m. Sunday.

The impending storm is expected to bring between five and eight inches of snow, the NWS said. Light snow is expected to develop this afternoon with the heaviest snow coming late tonight into Sunday morning.

High winds — with gusts as much as 60 mph — will accompany the snow, the NWS said. Sustained winds of 40-50 mph are expected.

Visibility will be limited as the storm gets worse, down to 1/4 mile or less through Sunday morning.

The NWS initially issued a winter storm watch yesterday. That was canceled this morning for the upgraded blizzard warning.

Temperatures are expected to warm up a bit today compared to yesterday’s bitter cold. But the forecast still has some frigid temperatures in the future. The high Monday is expected to be around 19 degrees.