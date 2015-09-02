Venue change for Eastbound Freight for Valentines Day

Due to significant icing on Sylvester Manor property, the Eastbound Freight concert for February 14 is being moved to the Shelter Island American Legion, 281 School Street.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.. Cash bar available. Parking at the Legion, or next door at the library and the school. **

Eastbound Freight Bluegrass Band has been performing throughout Long Island and the New York Metropolitan area for 25 years. Their concert venues have included the Inter Media Arts Center in Huntington NY, the Harry Chapin Memorial Stage also in Huntington, The Lincoln Center Out-Of-Doors Festival in New York City and many others. They have performed live radio broadcasts on WKCR, WBAZ, and WUSB, and their recordings have been featured on National Public Radio’s Acoustic Connections program.

The band members share a life-long connection to the music and a love for the big bluegrass sound of the original groups: Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys, Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys, and others. Their repertoire includes tunes popularized by these groups as well as many original songs by banjo player Bill DeTurk.

In the words of Kenny Kosek, “their vocal and instrumental performances have been honed to a comfortable burnish that can only be achieved by 25 years of playing music together.”

Space is very limited for this show, so purchase your tickets now.