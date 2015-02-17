Two Island students to exhibit their art

Shelter Island High School junior Colibri Lopez and senior Taylor Rando, under the direction of art teacher Stephanie Sareyani, will be showing their work at two different venues this winter: Guild Hall in East Hampton and the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

Also on display at the Parrish will be a collaborative work by Ms. Sareyani’s studio art class.

Guild Hall’s Student Arts Festival for high school students will be on display from March 7 through April 12. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, March 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Now in its 23rd year, the festival “celebrates the young artists of our region and salutes their devoted art instructors, school administrators and families who nuture their creative pursuits.” Students are selected from schools on the East End, from Bridgehampton to Montauk.

The Parrish Museum’s annual Student Exhibition “provides an exceptional opportunity for local students to have their work on view in a professional venue.” New this year is a collaborative piece, “1960s TV Dinner,” produced by Steven and William Ladd and created during their residency at the museum with the help of 1,100 East End students.

The exhibit went on display January 31 and will be up through Sunday, March 1.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton; call 324-0806 for hours. The Parrish is located at 279 Montauk Highway; 283-2118.