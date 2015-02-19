You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, February 19 to Saturday, February 28.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. No classes in February.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Chinese New Year, kids, celebrate the Year of the Goat, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve, help remove invasive plants. Bring work gloves;. 749-1001.

Annual guided walk, Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge. CANCELLED; will be rescheduled.

Print it, Joyce Raimondo will teach kids how to make a printing plate, ink it up and print it. Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Celebrity Chef dinner, Anthony Rando and Vinnie Seddio serve antipasto, salad, pasta with meat sauce, meatballs and sausage, and tiramisu. Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m., $30 per person; reservations required, 749-0805.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Movies @ the Library, “Viva Zapata!” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Cinema 114, “Return to Me,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Library Book Club, “Crossing to Safety” by Wallace Stegner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Blues: Feel Like Going Home,” co-sponsored with Sylvester Manor. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Burying Ground Remembrance, Sylvester Manor. (Dress for cold weather.) 11 a.m.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack. WIll continue Saturdays in March. 749-1001.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall. New time: 12 noon.

February 23: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

February 23: Shelter Island Fire District meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

February 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 25: Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED.