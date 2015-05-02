The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, February 5 to Saturday, February 14.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, every Monday, 3 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. All ages and levels welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. No classes in February.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at the Senior Center, 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.

Take Your Child to the Library Day, crafts, fun and surprises, Shelter Island Library, 1 p.m.

Alumni Recital, cellist Deborah Pae, Perlman Music Program, Clark Arts Center, 5 p.m. Tickets are $25, ages 18 and under free. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program’s musicians, Clark Arts Center. 2:30 p.m. Free; no reservations necessary.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Movies @ the Library, “Working Girl,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Cinema 114, “Little Miss Sunshine,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, help remove invasive plants and vines. Bring work gloves; snack and water provided. 749-1001.

House concert, Eastbound Freight band, Sylvester Manor House, 6 p.m., $20 general admission tickets; visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5 p.m.

February 3: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 4: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

February 9: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

February 9: School Board meeting and budget hearing, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

February 9: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

February 9: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

February 10: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

February 10: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 10: Town Planning Board, 7 p.m.

February 13: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.