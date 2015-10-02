Talented baritone will perform on Island

Shelter Island Friends of Music will present an opportunity to hear one of today’s leading young singers, a distinguished baritone, Dominic Inferrera, on Sunday, February 15 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

He will perform a broad selection of songs and arias.

This in-demand singer has created a successful career from a repertoire that embraces opera and contemporary music as well as jazz and Broadway classics. He has had great success in traditional operatic roles but is also known for his compelling portrayals of contemporary characters like Benjamin in John Eaton’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Examples of Mr. Inferrera’s immense musical range will be heard in arias by Verdi (from La Traviata and Il Trovatore) and Leoncavallo, and in Broadway show music from Rogers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim.

In a unique programming coup, the baritone will sing both the “Don Quichotte à Dulcinée” songs of Maurice Ravel and the corresponding Don Quixote and Dulcinea songs from Mitch Leigh’s “The Man of La Mancha.”

As always, the Friends of Music concerts are free; donations are greatly appreciated. A reception will follow the concert, with an opportunity to greet our musical guest. Please join us at the Presbyterian Church on February 15 for this exceptional concert.

JOHN G. MILLER