Sweet music for winter: PMP musicians return this weekend

Fight the winter doldrums and enjoy beautiful music when the Perlman Music Program’s musicians return to the Island this weekend. An Alumni Recital on Saturday, February 7 at 5 p.m. will feature cellist Deborah Pae, accompanied by pianist Dana Protopopescu. They will perform works by Barber, Brahms, Miaskovsky and Tchaikovsky.

Deborah Pae captivates audiences on world stages as a seasoned soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. She had her orchestral debut at age 16 with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, followed by her international debut at the 45th Grammy Awards and her European recital debut at Musée du Louvre in Paris. Ms. Pae has performed across four continents and appeared at the invitation of Palais des Beaux-Arts, Musée de Grenoble, Neue Galerie and the Van Wezel Foundation’s Young Artists Series. She has been featured at festivals including Marlboro, Ravinia, Amsterdam Cello Biënnale, Adam International Cello Festival in New Zealand and International Musicians Seminar and Open Chamber Music at Prussia Cove.

Tickets for the concert cost $25, free for ages 18 and under, and will include a “Meet the Artist” reception. Call 212-877-5045 to purchase tickets or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org for more information.

On Sunday, February 8 at 2:30 p.m., there will be a free Works in Progress concert showcasing PMP musicians playing classical masterworks by Bach, Beethoven, Ravel and Walton. No reservations are required; seating will be on a first-come basis.

Both concerts will take place at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus.