Slow snow days on police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Police received an anonymous report on February 3 about missing traffic signage on West Thomas Street at Route 114.The signs apparently had been knocked over during snow plowing. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified and New York State highway subsequently replaced the signage.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at a Center residence on February 3. The fire was extinguished without incident.

On February 4, police noticed excessive smoke coming from a wood-stove chimney at a Center home. The owner said he had loaded the stove up with frozen wood, which may have caused the problem. The smoke subsequently subsided.

A Center caller reported on February 4 that a vehicle was parked without permission in the area. Police checked and the vehicle belonged to the owner of the property.

Police were notified on February 4 that two small French bulldogs had escaped from their Center home. One was found by a passerby and dropped off at police headquarters; the other was located by its owner.

An open door was reported at a Longwood residence on February 4. Police found no sign of any criminal activity.

Police notified PSEG when a downed wire was reported in the Heights on February 5.

Police responded to a call on February 5 regarding a disturbance that had occurred earlier in the Village of Dering Harbor.

Also on February 5, police followed up on a possible telephone scam reported by a caller.

A medical alert alarm was set off at a Center residence on February 5. It had been activated during a check of the system.

On the same day, a burglary alarm was set off at a home in the Heights. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

A caller told police on February 6 that she had heard a thump near the side-view mirror while driving off-Island. There was no damage to the mirror and she saw no noticeable damage to any of the parked vehicles along the roadway. Police advised Sag Harbor dispatch, which responded that no one had filed an accident report.

On February 7, police received a complaint about loud music at a residence in the Center. A DJ was playing at a birthday party and agreed to lower the volume.

Police investigated a call received on February 8 that someone was possibly on the second floor of a Center building. The location was checked with negative results.

A caller reported smoke and the smell of burning wood coming from the basement of a South Ferry Hills home. The SIFD responded and did not locate any hot spots; the smoke began to dissipate. The resident was advised to call the SIPD if the smoke reappeared. About two and a half hours later, the caller reported more smoke and the SIFD returned and found a faulty “high hat” in the basement with an arcing wire. No property damage was reported.

During the week, among other reports, police provided assistance to three vehicles stuck in ice or snow, jump-started another vehicle and retrieved keys locked in four vehicles. There were other incidents involving lost and found items and assistance to residents. DARE classes were conducted for 5th and 7th graders.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 5.