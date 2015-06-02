Here is the Shelter Island School’s sports alert for Thursday, February 5 through Friday, February 13:

Friday, February 6

4 p.m. Pierson at Shelter Island

JV boys basketball

5:45 p.m. Pierson at Shelter Island

Varsity boys basketball

4:30 p.m. Shelter Island at Pierson/

Bridgehampton

JV girls basketball

Wednesday, February 11

4 p.m. Shelter Island at Bridgehampton

Junior high girls basketball

Friday, February 13

4 p.m. Shelter Island at East Moriches

Junior high girls basketball