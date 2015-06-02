Shelter Island School’s sports alert
Here is the Shelter Island School’s sports alert for Thursday, February 5 through Friday, February 13:
Friday, February 6
4 p.m. Pierson at Shelter Island
JV boys basketball
5:45 p.m. Pierson at Shelter Island
Varsity boys basketball
4:30 p.m. Shelter Island at Pierson/
Bridgehampton
JV girls basketball
Wednesday, February 11
4 p.m. Shelter Island at Bridgehampton
Junior high girls basketball
Friday, February 13
4 p.m. Shelter Island at East Moriches
Junior high girls basketball