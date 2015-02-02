Shelter Island School opening delayed for Tuesday

For the second day running, Shelter Island School will get off to a late start Tuesday.

In an announcement from Jacqueline Dunning, clerk of the Shelter Island School District, the prospect of an icy morning triggered the delay.

From Ms. Dunning’s announcement: “Due to the ice and snow, there will be a 2-hour delayed opening again tomorrow, Tuesday, February 3rd.

“As a reminder, classes begin at 10 am. Bus students should be ready approximately 2 hours later than your regular pick up time. Preschool students who attend class with our kindergarten students, there will be no PK class tomorrow and for our drivers ed students, there will be no zero period of driver’s ed class

“It is my hope that you don’t have to go out tonight, but if you do, please drive very carefully.

“Have a good night.”