Shelter Island Reporter obituaries

Margaret Scott Thieringer

Margaret Scott Thieringer (née Schneider) died peacefully at her Shelter Island home on January 30, 2015.

Her dearly loved husband of 57 years, Fred Thieringer Jr., passed away in 2003. Marg and Fred honeymooned on Shelter Island for the month of June 1946, thus beginning their long tenure on their treasured Island.

Marg was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 12, 1919. After attending Montclair High School in New Jersey, she graduated in the Class of 1939 from Lasell Junior Women’s College in Newton, Massachusetts.

Then she was off to New York City, employed by R. H. Macy & Co., where she was able to use her artistic and marketing skills.

Marg was a lifelong, active Episcopalian, first at St. James in Montclair, then at St. Agnes in Little Falls, New Jersey and finally at St. Mary’s on Shelter Island. During summers she often worshiped at the Union Chapel in the Grove on the Island.

Marg loved her garden and flowers, her family said. She loved to read, sew, knit, play cards and to do jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed driving around the Island with the top down on her convertible, walking on the beach, gathering shells and sea glass, and sitting on her back porch enjoying the sunset. Most of all, Marg enjoyed and loved people — all people.

She volunteered her time and energy to many church and community activities, always willing and cheerfully able to give her support with a warm heart and helping hand. She loved life and lived it with a passion.

Marg is survived and adored by her four children and two daughters-in-law: Jane Mills of California; James S. Thieringer and his wife Cynthia of Long Valley, New Jersey; David C. Thieringer of Pine Plains, New York; and Richard L. (“Charlie”) Thieringer and his wife Sarah of Folly Beach, South Carolina. Marg is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Beal, of Bristol, Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her brother, Carl A. Schneider, and her sister, Kathyrn Egan.

Marg loved being with her eight grandchildren, her great-granddaughter, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, as well as her dear friend and companion, Gloria Akhobadze.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A memorial celebration will follow later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, the Thieringer family will appreciate any donations made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1660, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or to the Shelter Island Public Library, P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Helen B. Dawson

Helen B. Dawson, 94, a resident of Frederick Living, Frederick, Pennsylvania since 2000, passed away peacefully from pneumonia on February 2, 2015, with her family at her side while in hospice at Phoenixville Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Helen was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on January 28, 1921, to Frederick H. Barron and Florence E. Bassett. During her first 12 years, she lived in Scotia, New York and Schenectady, New York. In 1932, the family moved to Greenwich, New York and in 1938, Helen graduated from Greenwich High School as class valedictorian.

She attended the New York State College for Teachers in Albany from 1938 to 1942 where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree as a teacher of business subjects. She earned her master’s degree in 1949.

Helen taught business subjects at Shelter Island High School from 1942 to 1949. In 1949, she married C. Austin Dawson, who had been one of her students. Later that year, they moved to Granville, New York, where Austin taught business and later became a school guidance counselor.

Their three children were all born in Granville and attended school there until 1967 when the family moved back to the East End. Austin became director of guidance for the Southold School District and Helen returned to Shelter Island to again teach business.

Helen was the pianist/organist for the North Fork Baptist Church in Mattituck and treasurer, coordinator and teacher for the Pioneer Girls at the church.

Helen and Austin were both members of Gideons International, an association of Christian professional men and their wives and held numerous offices on the local and state levels. Both led ministries for inmates at Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead. Helen truly loved both her church work and her involvement with the Gideons.

In 2000, after Helen and Austin had retired, they moved to the Frederick Mennonite Community in Frederick, Pennsylvania. Afflicted with Parkinson’s disease, Austin passed away on August 16, 2004.

Helen continued to live independently at Frederick until circulatory problems in her legs and feet forced her to move into a personal-care unit at Frederick in August 2014 and then to the nursing unit there in December 2014.

Helen is survived by two sons, Barron Austin Dawson, 61, and his wife, Bonita, of West Deptford, New Jersey; and Kenneth Eugene Dawson, 59, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; as well as a daughter, Mary Ellen Komarek, 57, and her husband, Robert, of Fishkill, New York. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Allyson and Brendan Komarek, Glenn R. Dawson (Barron) and Katherine H. Dawson (Kenneth).

Arrangements, entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes, Inc., are unknown at this time.

Gifts in Helen’s memory may be sent to Eastport Bible Church, 386 Montauk Highway, Eastport, NY 11941, Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee, 37214-0800 or Frederick Living, P.O. Box 548, Frederick, Pennsylvania 19435.

Stanley V. Mach

Stanley V. Mach of Aquebogue, and formerly of Shelter Island, died on January 24, 2015. He was 93 years old and was a well-known figure within the Long Island construction community for more than 60 years.

He was the beloved husband of the late Peggy; the loving father of Randall, Richard and Rory; loving grandfather of Kirsten, Kimberly, Randall A., Jesse, Ryan and Katherine; cherished great-grandfather of Kyra, Philip, Katharine Grace, Sarah, Stephen, Matthew, Ryan, Nathan, Kiana and Makayla; and loving great-great grandfather of Bryan.

Visiting hours took place at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Due to last week’s blizzard, the interment took place on Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating. Military honors was rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 would be appreciated.