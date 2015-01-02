School opening delayed Monday

Shelter Island School will open late on Monday due to the weather.

An announcemetnt was just released by Jacqueline Dunning, Clerk for the Shelter Island School District: “Due to the ice that is expected overnight, there will be a two hour delay tomorrow, Monday, February 2nd. Classes begin at 10 a.m. Students who take the bus, please be at your bus stop approximately 2 hours later than your usual pick up time. For our Pre K students who join our kindergarten class every day, there will be no school. For our students who take 0 period driver’s ed class, this class is cancelled for tomorrow.

“In all my years using Connect Ed, I’ve had many parents ask me to either cancel school the day after Super Bowl or at the very least have a delay. I hope this coincidence of a storm on the night of Super Bowl Sunday pleases those people. Enjoy the game and be safe!”